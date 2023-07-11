Netflix Develops a New Green Screen Technique With Machine Learning

- Netflix researchers have experimented with a new ‘Magenta Green Screen’ technique that utilizes machine learning for improved compositing in filmmaking.
- The technique lights the actors with a mix of red and blue light, with a bright green background, which simplifies the process of separating the foreground from the background.
- This innovative method has some limitations, such as unusual on-set lighting conditions and complexities in restoring the green channel, however, the approach yields highly accurate results and could be of future value in media production.