Netflix just fired the organizer of the trans employee walkout

Netflix has fired a leader of the trans employee resource group who was organizing the upcoming October 20th walkout.

“All these white people are going around talking to the press and speaking publicly on Twitter and the only person who gets fired is the Black person who was quiet the entire time,” says a former employee in an interview with The Verge.

While the employee had shared the metrics internally, they spoke out against the leaks to colleagues, worried they might hurt the walkout movement.