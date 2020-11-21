‘Netflix StreamFest’ on December 5th & 6th – Netflix promises a weekend of free & unlimited binge-watching

Missing estimates for new subscribers during the Covid pandemic, US-based content-streaming platform Netflix has announced that it will host a ‘StreamFest’ in India, that will allow non-subscribers to experience the service for free during the weekend.

Netflix StreamFest kicks off December 5 at 12:01 am and ends December 6 at 11:59 pm. All a non user needs to do is set a reminder for the StreamFest on http://netflix.com/StreamFest by signing up with their name, email/phone number and a password and start streaming without any payment.

In its effort to provide great quality service to all viewers, Netflix will be limiting the number of free viewers and if users see a “StreamFest is at capacity” message, Netflix will let them know when it is good to stream again.