Neuralink launches recruitment for first human brain-computer interface trial

  • Neuralink’s first human study, named PRIME, will evaluate the N1 BCI implant’s safety and initial functionality in aiding paralysis patients control devices via thought.
  • The implant could convert brain’s electrical signals into digital language for machine interpretation, hence enabling mental control of external devices.
  • Following USDA and FDA investigations into animal cruelty allegations last year, Neuralink’s PRIME trial is approved under an investigational device exemption granted by the FDA in May.
