Neuralink Seeks Candidates with ALS or Spinal Cord Injuries for Human Trials

- Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain interface tech company, is recruiting candidates with ALS or spinal cord injuries for its first human trials.
- The trials aim to test the safety and effectiveness of their brain chips and surgical robots, ideally granting users control over computer devices using thought.
- This announcement follows Neuralink’s recent authorization for human trials by the FDA, though it is simultaneously under investigation for alleged animal welfare abuses during pre-trial testing.