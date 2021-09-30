New GriftHorse malware has infected more than 10 million Android phones

The GriftHorse malware gang is believed to have infected more than 10 million Android devices across 70+ countries.

Security researchers have found a massive malware operation that has infected more than 10 million Android smartphones across more than 70 countries since at least November 2020 and is making millions of dollars for its operators on a monthly basis.

Discovered by mobile security firm Zimperium, the new GriftHorse malware has been distributed via benign-looking apps uploaded on the official Google Play Store and on third-party Android app stores.