For the love of Products: Announcing Productgeeks Meetup Series !

This valentine’s day, we are doubling down on our love for products and productgeeks.

By bringing back the Product meetups and most importantly, with very focused actionable topics.

The meetups will happen every Friday at NextBigWhat office (HSR layout, Bangalore).

We are starting off with a topic which every founder/product leader grapples with.

Design Thinking.

Design thinking is hard, especially when you are a non-designer.

Worry not. We have you covered.

Introducing the first ProductGeeks meetup of 2020.

Meetup Topic

Design thinking for non-designer product managers

Date : Feb 21st (5:30 – 7:00 PM)

: Feb 21st (5:30 – 7:00 PM) Where : NextBigWhat Office (HSR Layout, 27th main)

: NextBigWhat Office (HSR Layout, 27th main) For : Aspiring and Current Product Managers, ProductGeeks and Founders.

: Aspiring and Current Product Managers, ProductGeeks and Founders. Speaker: Kshitij Bharadwaj, Head of Product Consumer Platform @Gojek

Notes from Kshitij:

I am a designer turned Product Manager who has been fortunate to have worked with various successful and not so successful companies of varying sizes. I have been working for over 7.5 years and creating value for organizations like Gojek, Flipkart, Housing and many more. Being a designer by education, I got to apply design thinking to solve diverse user, engineering and business problems from day one of my career. In addition, I am a self learnt full-stack developer, and I love to tinker with open source libraries.

Currently, I am heading a platform group at Gojek which builds communication & identity management tools.

Registration Details

Rs. 300 (+tax) for early adopters

Rs. 500 (+tax) otherwise.

» Subscribe to NextBigWhat Community Updates.