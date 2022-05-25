New Metaverse technology allows you to kiss and feel

New Metaverse technology allows you to kiss and feelMay 25, 2022 2022-05-25 11:08
- The new technology has been made possible through ultrasonic transducers to the virtual reality(VR) headsets.
- The secretive new technology reportedly stimulates touch by applying vibrations and force while modifying the VR headset.
- It allows a user to generate vibrations around the mouth as the new immersive technology allows near real-world scenario.
