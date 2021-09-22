HomeNewsGovt eases rules for getting SIM at your doorstep.
Govt eases rules for getting SIM at your doorstep.
Telecom Service Providers will be charged Rs. 1/- per customer authentication by the UIDAI. This is a complete paperless and digital process wherein the demographic details along with picture of the customer is received online by the Telecom Service Providers from the UIDAI. Self-KYC. In this process, the issuing of mobile connection to the customers is done through an App/Portal based online process wherein a customer can apply for mobile connection sitting at home/office and gets the SIM delivered at his door step using documents electronically verified by UIDAI or DigiLocker.