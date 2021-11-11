New power players emerge as a result of the chip shortage

HomeNewsNew power players emerge as a result of the chip shortage
The shortage has also sharply bolstered the influence of lesser-known chip makers such as Microchip, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Onsemi, and Infineon, which design and sell thousands of chip varieties to thousands of customers.
Many of the chip makers said they were using their new power with restraint, helping customers avoid problems like factory shutdowns and raising prices modestly.
Many chip makers for years sold largely interchangeable products and often struggled to keep their factories running profitably, particularly if sales slumped for items like personal computers and smartphones that drove most chip demand.