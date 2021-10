A new ransomware group called FIN12 has been found to be aggressively targeting healthcare facilities globally, according to a report by cybersecurity software-as-a-service solutions provider Mandiant.

It’s average time to ransom is about 2.5 days, roughly twice as fast as other ransomware groups.

The researchers said that FIN12 mainly operates through the deployment of the RYUK ransomware and targets high revenue organisations with speed.