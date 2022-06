“Space policy is in the works. We have not been using it much, but the new technology of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites that is a low cost game. We have not tapped the full potential of this sector. In 2022, the space sector is witnessing what the information technology sector experienced in the 1990s. We will have our own SpaceX in the next two years.”

– Ajay Sood, government’s top science advisor

[Via]