New study shows Apple Watch can detect heart arrhythmias other than atrial fibrillation

The results of the Apple Heart Study proved the science behind that feature, which Apple itself has always positioned as a way to be more aware of your health and potential conditions that may affect your heart health, rather than any kind of very accurate predictor or actual medical device.

The new study, published in the American Heart Association’s Circulation Journal, also found that nearly a third of participants who had no AFib detected using the ECG patch after receiving a notification were in fact diagnosed with atrial fibrillation by the end of the Heart Study, indicating that the Apple Watch may have been detecting cases early which the subsequent ECG patch had missed.

There’s always a lot of speculation about potential new sensors and technical capabilities being introduced to new generations of Apple Watch, but we’ve already seen that research from large-scale studies like the Apple Heart Study, and the Apple Heart and Movement Study can provide a pathway to new capabilities using existing hardware and sensors, too.