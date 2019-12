Businesses have turned to drastic new toilet designs to stop workers spending almost half an hour on the porcelain throne.

Approved by the British Toilet Association (BTA), a members organisation that campaigns for better toilet facilities, the new StandardToilet sits at a downward angle of 13 degrees.

Why? So that after around 5 minutes of sitting, this will cause strain on the legs, similar to a low level squat thrust, but “not enough to cause health issues,”

Shit! They don’t want you to spend time over here as well.