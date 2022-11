“Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future at our discretion without notice,” Twitter said.

By doing this, spam and impersonation from verified accounts are probably prevented. Earlier, Twitter said new accounts created after November 9 will not be able to purchase Twitter Blue.

[Via]

