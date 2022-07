Tata Motors today introduced a new variant in the Nexon SUV portfolio – the XM+(S). Placed between the XM (S) and the XZ+, this newest addition comes with more features and will be available at price of Rs 9.75 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Launched in 2017, the Nexon has stood the test of time with best-in-class safety, stunning design, and top-rated performance along with aspirational and segment-defining feature additions.