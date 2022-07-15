New Yatri App Lets Commuters Track Local Trains in Mumbai

Commuters in Mumbai can now track local trains in real-time using Central Railway’s new feature in the Yatri app. The app, available on both Android and iOS, will give you real-time information about trains, just so you are not impacted by any delays.

For real-time tracking, the app uses the GPS data from the trains and collates with other factors to determine the position of a train. The live location feature in the Yatri app works for trains running on the Central Railway lines since their GPS tagging was finished recently.

0
0
0
0
0
0

Welcome to NBW, the short news app that brings you all the important news, opinions and insights on Web3 ecosystem (beyond crypto).

Get the newsletter

Tech News in shorts

NBW app by nextbigwhat brings you short news around Web – right from latest news on metaverse, crypto, blockchain or government policies.

» more from web 3

Load More