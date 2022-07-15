New Yatri App Lets Commuters Track Local Trains in Mumbai

Commuters in Mumbai can now track local trains in real-time using Central Railway’s new feature in the Yatri app. The app, available on both Android and iOS, will give you real-time information about trains, just so you are not impacted by any delays.

For real-time tracking, the app uses the GPS data from the trains and collates with other factors to determine the position of a train. The live location feature in the Yatri app works for trains running on the Central Railway lines since their GPS tagging was finished recently.