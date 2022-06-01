New York Couple Accused of Laundering $4.5 Billion in Crypto Is Negotiating Plea Deal

- A New York couple accused of laundering $4.5 billion in cryptocurrency tied to the 2016 hack of digital currency exchange Bitfinex are still negotiating a possible plea deal while reviewing more than 1.1 gigabytes of evidence in the case, prosecutors said.
- Lichtenstein and Morgan were arrested in February and accused in a criminal complaint of conspiring to launder 119,754 bitcoin stolen after a hacker in 2016 broke into Bitfinex and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions.
- Lichtenstein is being held in jail without bond, while Morgan was released to house arrest.
[Via]