News consumption: This framework will help you decide what to focus on and what to ignore

In today’s world, we are constantly bombarded with news and information from various sources, including social media, news outlets, and online platforms. While some of this information may be relevant and useful, a significant amount of it can be overwhelming and may not necessarily have an impact on our lives.

This can lead to feelings of anxiety, stress, and burnout, as we struggle to filter through the noise and determine what’s important.

For example, should you be worried about rising Covid cases or ignore it and get more worried about Russia – Ukraine war? This can best be understood by the popular Circle of Influence framework.

The Circle of Influence framework

The Circle of Influence framework is a helpful tool for decision-making and prioritization. When it comes to deciding whether to read the news or not, we can apply this framework to assess the potential impact and relevance of the news on our lives.

The Circle of Influence is divided into three parts:

The inner circle – Things that we can control or influence directly The middle circle – Things that we have some control or influence over, but not entirely The outer circle – Things that we have no control or influence over

Using this framework, we can evaluate whether reading the news falls within our circle of influence and whether it’s worth our time and attention.

Here’s how we can apply the Circle of Influence framework to whether to read the news or not:

Inner Circle: This includes things that we have direct control or influence over, such as our health, relationships, finances, and personal growth. If the news directly affects any of these areas, then it’s important to stay informed. For example, if there’s news about a potential health crisis or a change in financial policies that will impact our investments, then it’s worth paying attention to. Middle Circle: This includes things that we have some control or influence over, such as our community, workplace, or social network. If the news affects any of these areas, then it may be important to stay informed. For example, if there’s news about a local election or a new policy that will impact our workplace, then it’s worth paying attention to. Outer Circle: This includes things that we have no control or influence over, such as global events or celebrity news. If the news falls within this category, then it may not be worth our time or attention. While it’s important to be aware of what’s happening in the world, it’s equally important to recognize that we can’t control or influence everything.

To cut the long story short, whether to read the news or not depends on how it impacts our circle of influence.

If it falls within our inner or middle circle, then it’s important to stay informed. If it falls within our outer circle, then it may not be worth our time or attention.

By using the Circle of Influence framework, we can make informed decisions about what news we consume and how we prioritize our time and attention.