News: Huawei launches Huawei Mobile Services Core; Uber enters advertising business.

Huawei launches Huawei Mobile Services Core as an alternative to the GMS and iOS Core.

With the opening up of HMS Core, Huawei provides the means for developers to fast-track the integration of HMS Core into their apps. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said:

“As we escalate our All-scenario Seamless AI Life strategy, we are also accelerating the development of our HMS all-scenario ecosystem. Working collaboratively with developers, we will ensure that consumers will be provided with user experiences of the highest quality as we march towards 5G proliferation.

Uber enters advertising business.

Uber plans to pay ~1,000 drivers to put ads on top of their vehicles in Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix by April 1, forming a unit called Uber OOH Powered by Adomn.

Uber is launching a way for advertisers to display ads atop its vehicles that will give drivers a new way to make money and may boost Uber revenues.

The new network, called “Uber OOH,” is in partnership with Adomni, an online platform for digital out-of-home advertising. The units will feature two-sided, internet-connected screens on Uber vehicles.

Launching only in selected cities in US

Intuit is buying Credit Karma for $7.1B in cash and stock, says it plans to keep Credit Karma as a standalone operation.

Creditkarma has more than 100 million registered users, 37 million of them active monthly users, which lets people check their credit scores, shop for credit cards and loans, file taxes and more.

Netflix is adding a new feature that will rank the 10 most popular programs on its service in your country.

These lists will be updated daily, says Netflix, and are intended to help users find out what titles everyone is watching. Before, Netflix had rows featuring both popular and trending content — but these didn’t rank content in order.

Vodafone lenders to Department of Telecommunications: Don’t invoke Vodafone Idea bank guarantees

Vodafone lenders met Department of Telecommunications (DoT) officials over the weekend, cautioning that invoking bank guarantees of the operator against statutory dues will lead to defaults since the telco is in no position to repay the banks. They urged the DoT to come up with a solution to retain a three-player telecom market.

Samsung venture arm to invest $10 million in Swiggy

The investment arm has also co-led a Rs 100 crore-plus financing round in Stelling Technologies, which owns and operates inter-city mobility startup IntrCity by RailYatri.

Swiggy last week announced raising $113mn led by Naspers.

Who is winning the radio war?

Gaana is ahead of competitors including JioSaavn (24%), Wynk and Spotify (15% each), and Google Play Music (10%), in the music streaming space last month, according to the first OTT Audience Measurement Insights report.