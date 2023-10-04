NewsClick founder and HR head detained for a week in UAPA case

- Prabir Purkayastha, founder of NewsClick, and HR head Amit Chakravarty were sent to 7-day police custody in relation to a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
- Their arrest followed a Delhi Police raid on NewsClick’s office and residences of associated journalists and activists, amid allegations of receiving funding from China.
- This follows a previous probe in 2021 over suspicious foreign funding, and the Enforcement Directorate’s attachment of assets linked to Purkayastha as part of a money laundering investigation.