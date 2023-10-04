Subscribe

NewsClick founder and HR head detained for a week in UAPA case

  • Prabir Purkayastha, founder of NewsClick, and HR head Amit Chakravarty were sent to 7-day police custody in relation to a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
  • Their arrest followed a Delhi Police raid on NewsClick’s office and residences of associated journalists and activists, amid allegations of receiving funding from China.
  • This follows a previous probe in 2021 over suspicious foreign funding, and the Enforcement Directorate’s attachment of assets linked to Purkayastha as part of a money laundering investigation.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0