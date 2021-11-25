Home News NFL All Day is the new pro football NFT marketplace
- There will be many blockchain and NFT discussions amongst family members on Thursday, between these NFL promotions and even the Macy’s parade.
- NFL All Day will use the Dapper Labs Flow blockchain just like Top Shot, with the trading and showcasing of Moments happening on the All Day platform.
- The explosive initial popularity of Top Shot suggests the possibility there is an audience for this among the hundreds of millions of NFL fans.
