    NFL All Day is the new pro football NFT marketplace

    • There will be many blockchain and NFT discussions amongst family members on Thursday, between these NFL promotions and even the Macy’s parade.
    • NFL All Day will use the Dapper Labs Flow blockchain just like Top Shot, with the trading and showcasing of Moments happening on the All Day platform.
    • The explosive initial popularity of Top Shot suggests the possibility there is an audience for this among the hundreds of millions of NFL fans.
    Daily.