Jobs’ sandals (and NFT) were estimated to fetch anywhere from $60,000 to $80,000, but they clearly beat expectations. The pair of Birkenstock Arizonas were apparently worn by Jobs back in the 1970s and ’80s when he first started Apple.

The sandals were recovered from the trash by Jobs’ estate manager, Mark Sheff, and then put up for sale at Julien’s Auctions.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)