NFT marketplaces’ total volume was around $4 billion for the month of May. Although this figure looks impressive, monthly volumes from April 2022 were in the region of $7.18 billion.

Much of the volume came from OpenSea with approximately $2.6 billion. Other marketplaces that made significant contributions included Magic Eden, LooksRare, Solanart, Art Blocks, SuperRare, MakersPlace, Nifty Gateway, Foundation, and Async Art.