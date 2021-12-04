HomeNewsNFT music stages to disturb Spotify in 2022, predicted by Saxo Bank
NFT music stages to disturb Spotify in 2022, predicted by Saxo Bank
As popular music streaming services like Spotify cut much of musicians’ revenues, new technologies like nonfungible tokens will likely help artists grab back their fair share, Saxo Bank predicted.
Saxo Bank cryptocurrency analyst Mads Eberhardt argued that mainstream music streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music take a substantial cut, which, together with the cut paid to labels, is some 75% or more of the total revenue.
At the time of writing, SPOT is trading at $229. In the meantime, Spotify’s revenues have been steadily growing over time, reflecting much potential for NFT-based music platforms to disrupt.