NFT platform that sold Dorsey’s first tweet shuts down (‘rampant’ fakes)

- Non-fungible token marketplace Cent has shut down citing ‘rampant’ fakes and plagiarism problems.
- The US-based firm had executed one of the first known million-dollar NFT sales when it sold the former Twitter CEO’s tweet as an NFT. The unique digital objects that confer ownership, are appealing due to the decentralised nature of blockchain technology.
- Athletics giant Nike filed a lawsuit in New York on Thursday against shopping platform StockX for creating and marketing NFTs – the tamper-proof digital property certificates – based on the brand’s products without permission.
