Home News NFT searches on Google at an all-time high.
- Google’s keyword search data shows interest in nonfungible tokens has surged to record levels, with traffic beating out search terms pertinent to many crypto assets ranked among the top ten.
- According to Google Trends, interest in NFTs saw a dramatic spike at the start of the year as Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot and vintage Ethereum-based NFTs saw frenzied speculation.
- According to Google Trends, NFT search traffic is currently dominated by Asian nations, with China, Uganda, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Philippines topping the keyword’s search rankings.
