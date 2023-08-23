Niall Ferguson on Why We Study History | Podcast Summary

Niall Ferguson on Why We Study History | Conversations with Tyler
In a thought-provoking conversation with Tyler, historian Niall Ferguson delves into the importance of studying history in its own context, the cultural differences between English and Scottish pessimism, and the influence of Marx’s pessimistic view of history.
He also explores the concept of an ‘epistemic crisis’ faced by modernity, the idea of the ‘singularity’, and the importance of counterfactual history.
Brexit and Northern Ireland
The complexities of Brexit and its implications for Northern Ireland are discussed.
The Northern Ireland protocol, which effectively places a customs border in the Irish Sea, is considered unworkable and a blow to unionism in Northern Ireland.
The Future of the United Kingdom
The future of the United Kingdom could undergo further changes in the coming decades.
Younger people in Northern Ireland are less concerned about remaining part of the UK than older generations, and English voters are largely indifferent to the prospect of Irish reunification or Scottish independence.
The Role of Libraries
Libraries play a crucial role in life and work.
Public libraries enabled wide reading as a child, and are considered superior to Google as a source of information because they sort material in an honest way, rather than to sell ads.