Nibble, bite, snack meal: What’s your content strategy?

Nibble, bite, snack meal: the simplest way to think about how you can turn one core asset (like a case study) into a full campaign of content.
Progressively deeper assets suited to difference ‘appetites’ of your leads, prospects, and clients.
Let’s break out an example:
Nibble = testimonial blurbs, social posts, audiogram clips
These are the ultra-quick-hit pieces for creating awareness in places like ads/social or generating social proof in the context of larger assets (like landing pages)
Bite = a little more detail to whet the appetite of a new lead or client upsell with more detail on the story itself.
Here, slide decks, short videos, and one-sheets play nicely for cold outreach, nurture sequences, onsite content, etc.
Snack = Enough detail to be dangerous. Your audience is hungry for detail, but they’re not read to tuck into a giant, meaty asset.
@casestudybuddy’s ‘Snapshot’ format (650 words), short videos, or assets like a Q&A blog post can all make for compelling content in this range.
Finally, the meal!
You’ve got a lead or client with the most attention to devote, interested in the most possible detail. This is where that deep-dive piece like our Narrative (up to 1,750 or so words) or long-form video (2 – 3 minutes) will really satiate the hunger.
We pivoted recently to help clients build out full campaigns of content in this fashion around their customer stories.
Result: More assets, more cost-effective production, and most importantly: MORE ROI across MORE places in the buyer’s journey.
Why tell one story, one way?
Especially with something like a case study, all of the administration and coordination around the interview, writing/filming, reviews, approvals, etc. is not going to go away.
Why would you go through all of that and only make ONE thing? It makes no sense.