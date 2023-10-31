Subscribe

Nikhil Kamath invests in finfluencer Sharan Hegde’s startup, The 1% Club

  • Zerodha’s CIO Nikhil Kamath has invested in ‘The 1% Club’, a startup by finfluencer Sharan Hegde and Raghav Gupta, securing Rs 10 crore in pre-series A funding from Gruhas.
  • The 1% Club is a members-only platform offering educational resources, mentorship, and entrepreneurial opportunities for financial planning, and is seeking registration with SEBI.
  • The funds from Gruhas will be used to expand operations and attract talent, positioning the startup at the forefront of the evolving fintech innovation space.
0