Nikhil Kamath invests in finfluencer Sharan Hegde’s startup, The 1% Club

- Zerodha’s CIO Nikhil Kamath has invested in ‘The 1% Club’, a startup by finfluencer Sharan Hegde and Raghav Gupta, securing Rs 10 crore in pre-series A funding from Gruhas.
- The 1% Club is a members-only platform offering educational resources, mentorship, and entrepreneurial opportunities for financial planning, and is seeking registration with SEBI.
- The funds from Gruhas will be used to expand operations and attract talent, positioning the startup at the forefront of the evolving fintech innovation space.