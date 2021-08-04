Nikola Tesla Quotes to Inspire You [“Be alone, that is the secret of invention”]

“A new idea must not be judged by its immediate results.” Nikola Tesla

1. “Be alone, that is the secret of invention; be alone, that is when ideas are born.” – Nikola Tesla

2. “Of all the frictional resistances, the one that most retards human movement is ignorance.” – Nikola Tesla

3. “If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.” – Nikola Tesla

4. “I don’t care that they stole my idea . . I care that they don’t have any of their own.” – Nikola Tesla

5. “My brain is only a receiver, in the Universe there is a core from which we obtain knowledge, strength and inspiration. I have not penetrated into the secrets of this core, but I know that it exists.” – Nikola Tesla

6. “Anti-social behavior is a trait of intelligence in a world full of conformists.” – Nikola Tesla

7. “A new idea must not be judged by its immediate results.” – Nikola Tesla

8. “The day science begins to study non-physical phenomena, it will make more progress in one decade than in all the previous centuries of its existence.” – Nikola Tesla

9. “To know each other we must reach beyond the sphere of our sense perceptions.” – Nikola Tesla

10. “Peace can only come as a natural consequence of universal enlightenment.” – Nikola Tesla

11. “If you only knew the magnificence of the 3, 6 and 9, then you would have the key to the universe.” – Nikola Tesla

12. “Electric power is everywhere present in unlimited quantities and can drive the world’s machinery without the need of coal, oil, gas, or any other of the common fuels.” – Nikola Tesla

13. “I could only achieve success in my life through self-discipline, and I applied it until my wish and my will became one.” – Nikola Tesla

14. “Our entire biological system, the brain, and the Earth itself, work on the same frequencies.” – Nikola Tesla

15. “Today’s scientists have substituted mathematics for experiments, and they wander off through equation after equation, and eventually build a structure which has no relation to reality.” – Nikola Tesla

16. “The mind is sharper and keener in seclusion and uninterrupted solitude. Originality thrives in seclusion free of outside influences beating upon us to cripple the creative mind. Be alone-that is the secret of invention: be alone, that is when ideas are born.” – Tesla

17. “Throughout the infinite, the forces are in a perfect balance, and hence the energy of a single thought may determine the motion of a universe.” – Nikola Tesla

18. “It’s not the love you make. It’s the love you give.” – Nikola Tesla

19. “Our virtues and our failings are inseparable, like force and matter. When they separate, man is no more.” – Nikola Tesla

20. “The spread of civilisation may be likened to a fire; first, a feeble spark, next a flickering flame, then a mighty blaze, ever increasing in speed and power.” – Nikola Tesla