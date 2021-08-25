Nirvana sued for child pornography by man who appeared in their famous ‘Nevermind’ cover

Nirvana and the estate of Kurt Cobain is now reportedly being sued by Spencer Elden, the man who was the baby seen on the group’s ‘Nevermind’ album cover in 1991, reports state.
In the lawsuit, he mentioned that his parents had never given their release in writing for the photos, and were not paid, despite 2008 reports that photographer Kirk Weddle paid Elden’s father Rich $200 for 15 seconds of work to appear in the snap, according to a news report.
Since the cover was published, Elden has repeatedly recreated the image as both a teenager and an adult, but in many interviews has shared his mixed feelings about it.