Shardeum, a layer-1 blockchain, raised funds from Jane Street, Struck Crypto, The Spartan Group, Big Brain Holdings, DFG, Ghaf Capital Partners, and Foresight Ventures.

Layer 1 refers to a base network, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, where the blockchain network can validate and finalise transactions without requiring another network. Shardeum was founded by Nischal Shetty, co-founder of WazirX and Omar Syed.