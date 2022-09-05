Introducing UnPluggd speaker Nithin Kamath: On bootstrapping, startups, money and everything else

There are startups and then, there is Zerodha.
Apart from the fact that Zerodha is 100% bootstrapped, what’s most amazing is how Nithin Kamath and team have gone about building the business (Only 30 engineers, lots of love for open source, no PM role / do listen to Ashish Sinha’s conversation with Zerodha’s CTO, Kailash).
But as a founder, Nithin has been brutally honest about his industry, about running a bootstrapped business (and not focused on valuation) and is probably among the very few entrepreneurs who have walked the talk of investing in climate change.
Nithin is going all-in at UnPluggd, and will be of part of the fireside chat (rather, AMA) conversation with Ashish Sinha, nextbigwhat founder (Sep 23)