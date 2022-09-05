fbpx

Introducing UnPluggd speaker Nithin Kamath: On bootstrapping, startups, money and everything else

UnPluggd Conf

India’s biggest startup / product conference brings together teams that ships, i.e. founders, leaders. product, engineer and, marketing. The upcoming edition brings you the very best founders and leaders to share their growth playbook with you.

The next edition of UnPluggd is spread over 2-days and follows a hybrid format – available, offline as well as online.

🗓 Sep 23 and 24
📍MLR Convention Center, Bangalore (JP Nagar)
🫵🏼 Hybrid Format (you can attend offline or online)

 

There are startups and then, there is Zerodha.

Apart from the fact that Zerodha is 100% bootstrapped, what’s most amazing is how Nithin Kamath and team have gone about building the business (Only 30 engineers, lots of love for open source, no PM role / do listen to Ashish Sinha’s conversation with Zerodha’s CTO, Kailash).

But as a founder, Nithin has been brutally honest about his industry, about running a bootstrapped business (and not focused on valuation) and is probably among the very few entrepreneurs who have walked the talk of investing in climate change.

Nithin is going all-in at UnPluggd, and will be of part of the fireside chat (rather, AMA) conversation with Ashish Sinha, nextbigwhat founder (Sep 23)

1
0
0
1
0
0

Grab your discount code (ICECREAM)

Share »

More from unpluggd conference

Discover new products and insights on NextBigWhat

curated ideas and Products

Take me
Total
1
Share
0
1
0
0
0
0