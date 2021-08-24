Niti Aayog alerts Centre on COVID-19 3rd wave, warns of 4-5 lakh daily cases

In the upcoming surge of COVID-19, there will be 23 percent hospitalisations, the Niti Aayog head member VK Paul said, and asked the central government to prepare 2 lakh ICU beds.
VK Paul, who is also heading the COVID-19 task force of the central government, warned that in September, India can witness a staggering 4-5 lakh coronavirus infections daily.
According to a report, during the peak, on June 1, the active caseload of COVID was 18 lakh, in 10 states with maximum cases, 21.74 percent of total infected patients required hospitalisation while 2.2% were in ICU. The Niti Aayog has suggested the government be ready for worse and keep 2 lakh ICU beds, 1.2 lakh ICU beds with ventilators, 7 lakh non-ICU hospital beds, and 10 lakh COVID isolation care beds ready by next month.