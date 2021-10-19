    NITI Aayog launches Geospatial Energy Map of India in collaboration with ISRO

    • The map attempts to identify and locate all primary and secondary sources of energy and their transportation/transmission networks to provide a comprehensive view of energy production and distribution in a country.
    • The Geospatial Energy Map of India will be useful in planning and making investment decisions.
    • Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog, while launching the GIS-based Energy Map of India, stated that GIS mapping of energy assets will be useful for ensuring real-time and integrated planning of the energy sector of India, given its large geographical distribution and interdependence.
    Daily.