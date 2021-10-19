HomeNewsNITI Aayog launches Geospatial Energy Map of India in collaboration with ISRO
NITI Aayog launches Geospatial Energy Map of India in collaboration with ISRO
The map attempts to identify and locate all primary and secondary sources of energy and their transportation/transmission networks to provide a comprehensive view of energy production and distribution in a country.
The Geospatial Energy Map of India will be useful in planning and making investment decisions.
Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog, while launching the GIS-based Energy Map of India, stated that GIS mapping of energy assets will be useful for ensuring real-time and integrated planning of the energy sector of India, given its large geographical distribution and interdependence.