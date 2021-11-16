Niti Aayog member advocates for Hyperloop experiments by foreign firms in India

HomeNewsNiti Aayog member advocates for Hyperloop experiments by foreign firms in India
India has the capacity to design its own hyperloop for ultra high-speed travel, Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat said, but since it will take time to develop the technology indigenously, the country should allow foreign companies to set up a line to showcase the transportation system here.
Saraswat heads a committee within the government think tank to explore the technological and commercial viability of the Virgin Hyperloop in India.
In India, Maharashtra has deemed hyperloop a public infrastructure exercise and approved the Virgin Hyperloop-DP World consortium as the original project proponent for the Mumbai Pune hyperloop project.