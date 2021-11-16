    Niti Aayog member advocates for Hyperloop experiments by foreign firms in India

    • India has the capacity to design its own hyperloop for ultra high-speed travel, Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat said, but since it will take time to develop the technology indigenously, the country should allow foreign companies to set up a line to showcase the transportation system here.
    • Saraswat heads a committee within the government think tank to explore the technological and commercial viability of the Virgin Hyperloop in India.
    • In India, Maharashtra has deemed hyperloop a public infrastructure exercise and approved the Virgin Hyperloop-DP World consortium as the original project proponent for the Mumbai Pune hyperloop project.
    Daily.