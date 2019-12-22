Nitin Gadkari, Union Road and Transport Minister

No Driverless Cars in India: Nitin Gadkari [Reason: Not tech feasibility, but unemployment] (www.news18.com)

“Many times I am asked what about a driverless car? Then I say till the time I am the transport minister, you forget that. I will not allow a driverless car to come to India.”

Stating that India has a shortage of 22 lakh drivers, Gadkari said there was a need for growth of employment as well as the industry in the country.