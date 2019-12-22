Stating that India has a shortage of 22 lakh drivers, Gadkari said there was a need for growth of employment as well as the industry in the country.
Stating that India has a shortage of 22 lakh drivers, Gadkari said there was a need for growth of employment as well as the industry in the country.
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.