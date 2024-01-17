No god given right for companies to exist: Satya Nadella on AI and the future of tech

What we just want is good stability. And… we just want to have a good commercial partnership and we want to be investors in the entity. – Satya Nadella

In a conversation with Bloomberg’s Brad Stone, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discusses the company’s strategic direction, its partnership with OpenAI, and the role of AI in the future of technology.

Table of Contents

Market value as a lagging indicator

Microsoft’s recent ascendance to the most valuable public company spot is seen by CEO Satya Nadella as a lagging indicator of success.

The company’s focus remains on its mission to empower individuals and organizations globally, rather than on its market value.

Microsoft’s existential right

Nadella emphasizes the importance of aligning products and services with Microsoft’s mission.

He asserts that the company’s right to exist is contingent upon its ability to create solutions relevant to people and organizations, and to serve a social purpose.