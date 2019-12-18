“Our business runs on mobile internet and for the last seven days, we are facing a very difficult situation, we are unable to feed our families, recently one of our young drivers came and cried in front of me, he was unable to buy even half a litre of milk for his child. I was helpless. How do I help him, you tell me. Many of us have to pay EMI of Rs 10,000 on a regular basis. Some are frustrated to the core and thinking of committing suicide,” Ismail Ali, president of All Assam Cab Operators Union told Firstpost.

Over 1200+ Ola and Uber drivers fear if the mobile internet services are not resumed as soon as possible they will become defaulters of bank car loans; and have threatened to start an aggressive campaign.