No plans from government to charge Facebook, Google for news : MoS IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar

The government has no plans to charge tech giants like Facebook and Google for using news content of publishers just like Australia, said Rajeev Chandrashekhar, minister of state for Information and Technology.
The Australian government tabled the world’s first media legislation in parliament that forces Google and Facebook to negotiate a fair payment with news organizations for using their content in Facebook’s newsfeed and Google’s search.