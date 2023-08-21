Noam Chomsky on Language, Left Libertarianism, and Progress | Podcast Summary

Noam Chomsky on Language, Left Libertarianism, and Progress | Conversations with Tyler
In this enlightening conversation, renowned linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky discusses a wide range of topics, from language and liberty to the future of humanity.
He shares his views on the evolution of language, the impact of the 1960s-era left libertarians, the trajectories of Nicaragua and Cuba, and the importance of youth activism.
Chomsky also reflects on his career, acknowledging his past mistakes and emphasizing the importance of intellectual honesty and continuous learning.
Legacy of the New Left
Chomsky disagrees with the notion that the left libertarian tradition is weak today.
He argues that the New Left of the 1960s, though brief and scattered, left a major imprint on society.
He believes that the changes in societal attitudes and norms that have occurred since then are largely due to the activism of the New Left.
The fundamental property of human languages is this unique capacity to create unboundedly many new thoughts in our minds and even to convey to others who have no access to our minds their innermost workings. – Noam Chomsky
Challenges of Libertarian Socialism and Anarchism
Chomsky acknowledges that libertarian socialism and anarchism are not popular due to the class-based nature of society.
He argues that the business classes, who control the resources and institutions, are dedicated to class war and suppress ideas they don’t like.