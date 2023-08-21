Noam Dworman on Stand-Up Comedy and Staying Open-Minded | Podcast Summary

Noam Dworman on Stand-Up Comedy and Staying Open-Minded | Conversations with Tyler
In a riveting discussion with Tyler Cowen, Noam Dworman, the owner of Comedy Cellar, shares his insights on the evolving landscape of stand-up comedy.
He discusses the impact of social media platforms, the transformation of traditional jokes, and the unique challenges and joys of the comedy profession.
Pricing Strategy in Comedy Shows
Despite the high demand for shows, comedy clubs often refrain from charging higher prices.
This is to ensure that comedy remains accessible to a wide audience, thereby promoting diversity and inclusivity in the comedy scene.
People pick up on very slight cues on an instinctual level, kind of analogous to pheromones I guess, that they can’t account for, they don’t know they’re doing it, probably affects who seems like a likable person and unlikely who you trust. – Noam Dworman
Differences Between LA and NYC Comedy Scenes
The comedy scenes in Los Angeles and New York City are distinct, each shaped by the unique cultural and social dynamics of the respective city.
While the NYC scene is more vibrant and diverse, the LA scene is more industry-focused.