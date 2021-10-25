Nobel Peace Prize winning journalist calls out Mark Zuckerberg, links Facebook to the atom bomb

HomeNewsNobel Peace Prize winning journalist calls out Mark Zuckerberg, links Facebook to the atom bomb
A Nobel Peace Prize spotlight isn’t what Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is used to.
Enter Maria Ressa, a journalist, the first winner in her tribe – alongside Russian Dmitry Muratov – since German Carl von Ossietzky in 1936, spitting fire, calling out Zuckerberg by name, even linking Facebook to the atom bomb.
As context, in the press announcement on October 8, the Nobel committee lauded the Filipina’s work against her country’s President, Rodrigo Duterte, but fell tactfully short of naming Zuckerberg or Facebook.