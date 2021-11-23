HomeNewsNoBroker becomes India’s maiden proptech unicorn
NoBroker becomes India’s maiden proptech unicorn
Real estate renting and buying platform, NoBroker, on Tuesday said it has raised $210 million as a part of its Series E funding round led by General Atlantic, Tiger Global Management, and Moore Strategic Ventures.
The round values NoBroker at $1.01 billion, making it the first property tech and real estate startup to achieve unicorn status.
Over the next two financial years, real estate buying is expected to account for almost 60% of NoBroker’s revenues due to higher ticket sizes.