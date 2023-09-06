No Result
- North Korea-linked hackers stole $200 million in crypto from January to August, funding the country’s nuclear programs, research indicates.
- This constitutes over 20% of all crypto theft in 2023, as the regime increasingly turns to cyber attacks to finance weapons proliferation.
- Crypto was primarily stolen by exploiting vulnerabilities in decentralized finance protocols and through North Korea-linked attacks.
