Nothing Phone is set to launch globally and in India on July 12. The Nothing Phone (1) will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB+ 256GB, and 12GB and 256GB storage options. It is said to be priced at $397 (around Rs 31,000) for the base variant, the 256GB model is said to cost $419 (around Rs 32,000) and the 12GB option is said to be priced at $456 (Rs 36,000 approx).

The Nothing Phone will bring a new design offering a transparent back allowing users to see what’s inside the phone.