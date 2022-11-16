Notion AI is a writing assistant that can help you write, brainstorm, edit, summarize, and more. Consider Notion a partner that augments your creative thinking.

Here is what Notion AI can really do:

– Let it tackle that first draft — Ask Notion AI to write a first draft about anything from a blog post to a job description and get back ideas that you can mold into something great.

– Spur ideas and creativity — Notion AI can instantly offer a list of ideas about anything, helping spur your team’s brainstorm creativity and innovation.

– Act as a hawk-eyed editor — Whether it’s spelling, grammar, or even translation, Notion AI catches mistakes and even translates whole posts.

– Summarize meetings and documents — Instead of sifting through a garble of notes, let Notion AI pull out the most important points and action items.