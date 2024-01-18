"Now AI is the product": CPOs of Spotify, Adobe, and LinkedIn
‘Back when I started, I kind of thought of the UI as the product and then machine learning came along. That shifted completely. Now AI is the product and the UI is there to help the AI.’ – Gustav Söderström
Industry leaders from Spotify, Adobe, and LinkedIn discuss the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in product design and development. Gustav Söderström (CPO & CTO at Spotify), Scott Belsky (Adobe’s CPO), and Tomer Cohen (LinkedIn’s CPO) explore AI’s impact on user experiences, design control, and the need for designers to understand AI capabilities.
Table of Contents
- Embracing an AI-First Approach
- AI as The Core Product
- Redefining User Interfaces
- Adopting Probabilistic Experiences
- Hallucination as a Feature
- Understanding Capabilities of AI Tools
- Importance of AI Models’ Performance
- Cost-Efficient Model Routing
- Longtail Models Vs Mega Models
- Importance of Data Quality and Model Size
- Specialized Models Vs User History Model
- AI Development Following Moore’s Law
Embracing an AI-First Approach
An AI-first approach can greatly enhance user experiences.
This requires designers to adapt their traditional methods where they had full control over outcomes.
With AI in the mix, collaboration becomes key.
AI as The Core Product
AI has evolved from being a tool to becoming the core product itself.
The User Interface (UI) now serves primarily to enhance signals for the AI, leading to a paradigm shift in platforms like TikTok that employ a minimalistic UI approach.