Sign in Subscribe
Product Strategy

"Now AI is the product": CPOs of Spotify, Adobe, and LinkedIn

"Now AI is the product": CPOs of Spotify, Adobe, and LinkedIn
"Now AI is the product": CPOs of Spotify, Adobe, and LinkedIn

‘Back when I started, I kind of thought of the UI as the product and then machine learning came along. That shifted completely. Now AI is the product and the UI is there to help the AI.’ – Gustav Söderström

Industry leaders from Spotify, Adobe, and LinkedIn discuss the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in product design and development. Gustav Söderström (CPO & CTO at Spotify), Scott Belsky (Adobe’s CPO), and Tomer Cohen (LinkedIn’s CPO) explore AI’s impact on user experiences, design control, and the need for designers to understand AI capabilities.

Table of Contents

  1. Embracing an AI-First Approach
  2. AI as The Core Product
  3. Redefining User Interfaces
  4. Adopting Probabilistic Experiences
  5. Hallucination as a Feature
  6. Understanding Capabilities of AI Tools
  7. Importance of AI Models’ Performance
  8. Cost-Efficient Model Routing
  9. Longtail Models Vs Mega Models
  10. Importance of Data Quality and Model Size
  11. Specialized Models Vs User History Model
  12. AI Development Following Moore’s Law

Embracing an AI-First Approach

An AI-first approach can greatly enhance user experiences.

This requires designers to adapt their traditional methods where they had full control over outcomes.

With AI in the mix, collaboration becomes key.

🚀
Read Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)

➡️ Download: Android, iOS

Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

AI as The Core Product

AI has evolved from being a tool to becoming the core product itself.

The User Interface (UI) now serves primarily to enhance signals for the AI, leading to a paradigm shift in platforms like TikTok that employ a minimalistic UI approach.

Read next