"Now AI is the product": CPOs of Spotify, Adobe, and LinkedIn

‘Back when I started, I kind of thought of the UI as the product and then machine learning came along. That shifted completely. Now AI is the product and the UI is there to help the AI.’ – Gustav Söderström

Industry leaders from Spotify, Adobe, and LinkedIn discuss the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in product design and development. Gustav Söderström (CPO & CTO at Spotify), Scott Belsky (Adobe’s CPO), and Tomer Cohen (LinkedIn’s CPO) explore AI’s impact on user experiences, design control, and the need for designers to understand AI capabilities.

Table of Contents

Embracing an AI-First Approach

An AI-first approach can greatly enhance user experiences.

This requires designers to adapt their traditional methods where they had full control over outcomes.

With AI in the mix, collaboration becomes key.

AI as The Core Product

AI has evolved from being a tool to becoming the core product itself.

The User Interface (UI) now serves primarily to enhance signals for the AI, leading to a paradigm shift in platforms like TikTok that employ a minimalistic UI approach.