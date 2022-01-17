    Now charge your EV using existing electricity connection, centre issues new guidelines

    • The new guidelines issued by the Centre for electric vehicles charging infrastructure now allow owners to charge their vehicles at their residences or offices using existing electricity connections.
    • The new revised consolidated guidelines and standards for electric vehicle charging infrastructure were announced by the Centre on January 14.
    • Further, the guidelines have been made technology-agnostic by providing for not only the prevailing international charging standards available in the market but also the new Indian charging standards.
