Now charge your EV using existing electricity connection, centre issues new guidelines

- The new guidelines issued by the Centre for electric vehicles charging infrastructure now allow owners to charge their vehicles at their residences or offices using existing electricity connections.
- The new revised consolidated guidelines and standards for electric vehicle charging infrastructure were announced by the Centre on January 14.
- Further, the guidelines have been made technology-agnostic by providing for not only the prevailing international charging standards available in the market but also the new Indian charging standards.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.